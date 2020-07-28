Dulquer Salmaan joins hands with makers of Mahanati yet again for a period love story

Touted to be a period love story set in 1964, this untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The makers of the film launched the concept poster on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday today.

We all know the Himalayan success of Dulquer Salmaan’s previous association with Vyjayanthi Movies for the biopic of legendary actor Savitri. Titled Mahanati, the film had an ensemble of power-packed cast including Dulquer, Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda. Now, it has been revealed by Vyjayanthi Movies that they are joining hands with Dulquer Salmaan yet again for a period love story. Just like Mahanati, this film too will be a multi-lingual one and it will be released in three South Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Touted to be a period love story set in 1964, this untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The iconic production house Swapna Cinema is also associated with the movie. The makers of the film launched the concept poster on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday today. In the poster, a telegram-like design can be seen with a silhouette image of Dulquer Salmaan in an Army officer's avatar. Dulquer will be seen playing the role of Lieutenant Ram in the yet to be titled flick.

Set in the backdrop of ‘Love in the war’, the film will have music by Vishal Chandrashekar. Produced by Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinemas, the film will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies. This announcement comes after Vyjayanthi Movies recently revealed the first look poster of Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Apart from these two projects, Vyjayanthi Movies has another movie in the offing to be directed by Nandini Reddy besides Jathi Ratnalu which is nearing completion.

