Dulquer Salmaan to Kalyani: 'I have no doubt you've put your heart into Hridayam'; Sends best wishes to Pranav

Dulquer Salmaan to Kalyani: 'I have no doubt you've put your heart into Hridayam'; Sends best wishes to Pranav
Romantic drama Hridayam starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran is all set to release in January 2022. Recently, the makers of the film released the first song titled Darshana. The soulful track has touched many hearts and Dulquer Salmaan also took to social media praising the song and the lead actors of the film. 

While praising the lead actors of the film, looks like DQ also took a dig at Mohanlal's son Pranav and Priyadarshan's daughter and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan's rumoured relationship. The long note read, "Loving this song Darshana from the movie Hridayam. The film releases worldwide in January 2022 through Merryland cinemas. All the best Appu (Pranav) I cannot wait to see what you have done in the film. Whatever I have seen from the song is WOW!!! I've always believed you'll be a huge star and I think Hridayam is gonna be where you shine brightest."

He further wrote, "Kal-zone (Kalyani) I have no doubt you've put your heart into Hridayam (pun intended)." 

Dulquer Salmaan also praised director Vineeth and actress Darshana, who plays the second female lead role in the film. 

Earlier, during an interview superstar Mohanlal was asked about Pranav and Kalyan's relationship rumours, he refuted them saying that they are close friends just like him and filmmaker Priyadarshan. 

