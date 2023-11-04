Dulquer Salmaan looks comfy in casuals as he gets clicked at Mumbai restaurant; see PICS

Dulquer Salmaan, the famous Malayalam actor who has established himself as a pan-Indian star with back-to-back notable projects, was spotted in Mumbai on November 3, 2023, Friday night. The Guns and Gulaabs actor was seen arriving at a posh restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, for a dinner with his friends.

Dulquer Salmaan looks comfy in casuals as he gets spotted at a Mumbai restaurant

In the latest pictures of Dulquer Salmaan, which are clicked at the celebrities' new hot favorite restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, the celebrated actor is seen arriving in style in a comfy casual look, as he stepped out for dinner with friends. The King Of Kotha actor looked handsome as always in a black oversized casual shirt, which he teamed up with a pair of light blue denim trousers, in the clicks.

The popular star completed his look with an inverted black cap, a pair of white sneakers, a statement bracelet, and a stunning watch. As always, Dulquer Salmaan was all smiles as he met the paparazzi photographers outside the restaurant, and greeted them his trademark style. The Sita Ramam actor posed for some pictures, before making his entry into the restaurant with his friends.

Have a look at Dulquer Salmaan's latest clicks, below:

Dulquer Salmaan's work front

As you may know, the versatile actor had quite an exciting journey in 2023, with the back-to-back releases of notable projects including his debut web series Guns and Gulaabs, which is helmed by the renowned director duo Raj and Dk, and King Of Kotha, the Abhilash Joshiy directorial which hit the theatres in August 2023.

Dulquer Salmaan is now stepping into a very interesting phase in his career, with some notable projects and collaborations in the pipeline. The Malayalam actor is set to return to Tamil cinema with Suriya 43, the upcoming mass actioner that marks his first onscreen collaboration with National award-winning actor-director duo, Suriya and Sudha Kongara.

He is reportedly also set to reunite with veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam after the much-loved love story OK Kanmani, for the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer which has been tentatively titled KH 234. However, Dulquer's association with the project is not officially confirmed, yet.

ALSO READ: It’s official: Dulquer-Nazriya, and Vijay Verma to be part of Suriya’s film with Sudha Kongara; DEETS inside