Dulquer Salmaan looks dapper with beard in his latest PHOTO; Says he will miss the look after joining shooting

Dulquer Salmaan, too to his Instagram space and shared a space and shared his new photo, where he was seen with over grown beard.

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of himself where he was seen with overgrown hair and beard. Sharing the photo, he stated that he will change the look soon after joining the sets of his upcoming film and said that he will miss it. However, he has not mentioned which of his upcoming films’ shooting he will be joining first. In the photo, Dulquer looked dapper in a formal blue shirt.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Tamil action-drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which was released to Tollywood audience as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The film turned out to be a huge hit and it had full shows until the lockdown was imposed. He has been roped in to play the lead actor in Brinda Master’s directorial debut, Hey Sinamika.

Also Read: Sulthan First Look Out: Rashmika Mandanna shares Karthi's powerful, action packed avatar; Calls it scary

He has a line up of Mollywood films in his kitty including Kurup, which will show him playing the role of Sukumara Kurup, a real-life underworld don. The film will narrate an infamous crime, which has been in Malayalam pop culture for years. He also in his kitty, the yet to be titled film with Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is touted to be a period love story. Just like Mahanati, this film too will be a multi-lingual one and it will be released in three South Indian languages Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×