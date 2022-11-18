Dulquer Salmaan looks effortlessly stylish in denim as he gets SPOTTED at the airport: Watch VIDEO

Dulquer Salmaan , the pan-Indian star is also well-known for his exceptional sense of styling. The talented actor is easily one of the best-dressed actors in South Indian cinema. Dulquer Salmaan is currently on a high with back-to-back successful films and critical acclaim and is juggling between some highly promising projects in Malayalam, Tamil, and Bollywood. He recently wrapped up the first schedule of King Of Kotha , the highly anticipated Malayalam action thriller. Meanwhile, Dulquer was spotted at the airport, where he posed for the paparazzi.

The Sita Ramam actor, who was recently spotted at the airport, looked effortlessly stylish in his casual all-denim look. Dulquer Salmaan opted for a light blue denim shirt, which he paired with black denim trousers. The stylish star completed his look with a black Amiri hat, white sneakers, tinted eyeglasses, a statement bracelet, and a watch. Dulquer Salmaan's new airport look has got a thumbs up from the fashion enthusiasts.

Dulquer Salmaan's work front

The pan-Indian star is busy with a handful of promising projects in all prominent Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. In Malayalam, Dulquer Salmaan is playing the lead role in King Of Kotha, the upcoming action thriller helmed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy. He is also set to reunite with actor-filmmaker Soubin Shahir after the great success of Parava, for the fantasy film Othiram Kadakam. In Tamil, Dulquer Salmaan is said to be teaming up with a newcomer for an upcoming entertainer. More details of the project are expected to be out very soon.

In Telugu, the actor is rumoured to be reuniting with team Sita Ramam for a new project that might get an official launch soon. Dulquer Salmaan is also set to make his digital debut with the upcoming Netflix project Guns and Gulaabs, which is helmed by Raj and DK. The project, which is touted to be a dark comedy thriller, features Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Kurup turns one: Dulquer Salmaan remembers the incredible journey with a heartwarming note