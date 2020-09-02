Dulquer Salmaan looks killer as he flaunts his long curls and rugged look in the latest photos

DQ has set social media on fire with his new dashing photos in long curls. His killer expressions are a perfect mix of charm and bad boy.

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the leading men in the film industry who can turn heads even with his messy hairdo. The actor can pull off any look effortlessly and his latest photos are a proof. DQ has set social media on fire with his new dashing photos in long curls and rugged beard look. His killer expressions are a perfect mix of charm and bad boy. Amid lockdown, Dulquer Salmaan has made some bold fashion choices and is clearly, killing it like a boss. Going by the photos, DQ seems to be obsessed with his new look and couldn't stop clicking enough photos. He wrote, "Rockin some curls."

For another picture, he wrote, 'Shall we do one more ? Alright we’ll do one more !." Well, Dulquer is being showered with a lot of lovely comments for his new look. Actor Vikram Prabhu also could not stop himself from commenting on Malayalam's actor recent Instagram upload. He wrote, "I was hoping for one with ponytails by Maryam! Next post!." Well, we too demand this!

His latest photos are a proof why he will be our man crush forever, take a look!

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan's production film Maniyarayile Ashokan released on Netflix. He is also looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film, Kurup. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup.

He will also start shooting for a Kollywood film titled Hey Sinamika. The film will be directed by Brinda Master and it has Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads.

