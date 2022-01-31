Dulquer Salmaan to mark his OTT debut with Raj & DK's web series Guns and Gulaabs

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to mark his debut in OTT with the popular filmmakers' Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, also known as Raj & Dk. The web series will stream on Netflix and is titled Guns & Gulaab. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav will also star in the upcoming series.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns & Gulaabs is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

It is to be noted that Samantha has worldwide recognition for her performance in The Family Man 2, helmed by Raj & Dk. With that fans can't wait to see what the filmmakers will bring out from Dulquer Salmaan as he is an actor who can sink into any role perfectly.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is busy with filmmaker Brinda’s directorial Hey Sinamika. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the movie stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads. Jointly backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, Hey Sinamika will be out in the theatres on 25 February. The actor also has Rosshan Andrrew's Salute in his kitty.

The film will star Diana Penty opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Salute was supposed to be released in theatres on 14 January but got delayed owing to the current pandemic.

