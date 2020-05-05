Dulquer Salmaan marvels at how quickly daughter Maryam is growing up; Shares an endearing post on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram space, south star Dulquer Salmaan wished his daughter Maryam a happy birthday, while posting an adorable photo with her.

South star Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram space and posted a photo with his daughter Maryam. While sharing the photo, he marveled at how soon she grew up and expressed how he wanted her to stay the innocent little child that she is. He wrote on the photo sharing app, “Happiest birthday darling Marie. You’ve got every one of us acting your age while you insist, “Im a big girl now!” Maybe you’re right. You’re fast growing up, speaking in full sentences now.”

Dulquer also stated how she has become a big girl and show she started walking and running on her own. “3 years old you’re a big girl now. Twirling in your princess dresses. Creating your own games now. Telling us stories, you’re big girl now. Walking on your own. Running now. Learning how to jump, you’re a big girl now. Slow down darling Marie, be a baby still. Like the day we saw you for the first time. Held you and heard your cries for the first time. The day they thronged the hallways, to meet an angel for the first time,” he wrote.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Tamil action-drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which was released to Tollywood audience as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The film turned out to be a huge hit and it had theater full shows until the lockdown was imposed. He has been roped in to play the lead actor in Brindha master’s directorial debut, Hey Sinamika.

