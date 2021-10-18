Dulquer Salmaan meets Vijay Sethupathi and The Family Man makers; Shares a stunning photo

One of the most loved and charming actors of the Malayalam film industry, Dulquer Salmaan recently met Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The actors had a great time chatting about films and more. Also joining them were The Family Man makers Raj &A DK and DQ's upcoming film's director R Balki. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Pleasure meeting..."

Dulquer Salmaan is currently shooting for his 3rd Bollywood film titled Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Chup also stars Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in crucial roles. Recently, Arvind Swami and Kunchacko Boban who were in Mumbai for the shooting of their road movie Ottu recently barged on the sets of DQ's film and they had a gala time together.

Meanwhile, check out Dulquer and Vijay Sethupathui's latest photo:

Besides Chup, Dulquer has quite a few interesting South films in the kitty including Brindha Master's directorial debut film, Hey Sinamika and a Telugu film with director Hanu Raghavapudi.

Talking about Sethupathi, the actor is shooting for Vikram featuring Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan. He is also busy with a couple of Hindi projects.