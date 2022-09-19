Dulquer Salmaan mixes formal and ethnic look with jodhpuri jacket at Chup promotions; PHOTOS
Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy promoting his upcoming Hindi film Chup, releasing theatrically on the 23rd of September.
Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy promoting his upcoming Hindi film Chup. The actor was spotted for the press conference in New Delhi and opted for a unique mixture of formal and ethnic look. He looked super handsome as always in his stylish outfit and only he could slay with so much ease and aura. The actor wore black jeans paired up with a blue shirt and topped up with a jodhpuri jacket. Black boots and sunnies rounded off his look perfectly well.
R. Balki’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist featuring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary will be releasing theatrically on the 23rd of September. The film is an homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 movie, Kaagaz Ke Phool, which also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Chup: Revenge Of The Artist marks the return of Sunny after his 2019 film Blank and Dulquer's return to Hindi cinema after The Zoya Factor.
Meanwhile, in the South, actor Dulquer Salmaan, on Saturday, shared a long note on his social media and expressed gratitude as fans showered love on the Hindi version of his recently released film `Sita Ramam.
Taking to Instagram, "Dulquer Salmaan shared a string of pictures from a recent media event which he captioned, "A big big thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the Hindi Audiences for the love extended towards #SitaRamam’s Hindi theatrical release. The love continues to pour and grow each day. And as much love and gratitude to the Hindi media across the country for giving the film visibility and support."
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth were part of the film. After reaching the cinema halls on the 5th of August this year, the film garnered a lot of praise from movie buffs. It also gained an immense response from netizens on the OTT platform also.