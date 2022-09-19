Dulquer Salmaan mixes formal and ethnic look with jodhpuri jacket at Chup promotions; PHOTOS

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy promoting his upcoming Hindi film Chup. The actor was spotted for the press conference in New Delhi and opted for a unique mixture of formal and ethnic look. He looked super handsome as always in his stylish outfit and only he could slay with so much ease and aura. The actor wore black jeans paired up with a blue shirt and topped up with a jodhpuri jacket. Black boots and sunnies rounded off his look perfectly well.

R. Balki’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist featuring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary will be releasing theatrically on the 23rd of September. The film is an homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 movie, Kaagaz Ke Phool, which also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Chup: Revenge Of The Artist marks the return of Sunny after his 2019 film Blank and Dulquer's return to Hindi cinema after The Zoya Factor.

