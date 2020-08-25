Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a single frame is every movie lover's dream; See Pic

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and shared a dashing looking photo with Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal, and it has only left their fans curious to know if they are coming together for a film.

This morning, Prithviraj Sukumaran treated his fans with a stunning picture of him with Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal. The actor and filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a dashing looking photo of them and it has only left their fans curious to know if they are coming together for a film. Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran posing together is every movie lover's dream. It is an epic photo and the best thing you will find on social media today. Rarely do they come together without any occasion and this only leaves us wonder if a film is on cards. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Mohanlal's charismatic pose and a stylish avatar along with DQ and Prithviraj would make your day. He clearly steals the show in this latest picture. Meanwhile, fans are dropping lovely comments and heart emoticons on the picture. The super photo is getting all the limelight and why not! Meanwhile, Mohanlal is clearly keeping up with new-gen stars and is sure to leave you stunned with his avatar in the upcoming film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Directed by Priyadarshan and bankrolled jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, the film is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

On the other hand, DQ has quite a few projects in the kitty. He will be seen in the gangster drama Kurup, which is based on the life of a most wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup.

Also, he also made a huge announcement about his next project on his birthday. After Mahanati, the actor has teamed up again with Vyjayanthi Movies. It is said to be a period love story set in 1964. This untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

