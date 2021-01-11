Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal thank Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for waiving off entertainment tax for theatres

Taking to their social media spaces, Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal thanked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for waiving off entertainment tax for cinema halls.

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said in a Tweet that cinema theatres have been exempted from paying entertainment tax in the state till March this year. “Exempted cinema theaters from entertainment tax from Jan to Mar(2021). Fixed electricity charges reduced by 50% for the 10 months during when theatres were closed. The validity of various licenses extended. Our creative industries will play a crucial part in the recovery,” he wrote on his Twitter space.

Taking to his Instagram space, Dulquer Salmaan shared a photo of the Chief Minister and wrote, “Lots of respect going out to our Honorable Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan for his efforts to breathe life back into the struggling Malayalam film industry. The COVID19 pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone and I sincerely hope his efforts will help pull everyone in the industry back on their feet.”

See the posts here:

Megastar Mohanlal shared a photo with the Chief Minister and wrote, “Thanking the honorable Chief Minister of Kerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan for announcing concessions to the Malayalam cinema industry to contain the lockdown crisis.” The announcement of waiver in entertainment tax for cinema halls has come days after theatres in the state reopened last Tuesday with strict Covid-19 restrictions in place. However, only a few theatres resumed operations while the others were waiting for the government’s response on their demands to reduce the GST on the tickets and a waiver in the entertainment tax to allow recovery from the COVID crisis.

