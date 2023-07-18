Dulquer Salmaan mourns death of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy; Tovino Thomas and others offer condolences

Oommen Chandy, former Kerala Chief Minister, passed away today, July 18, 2023. Many political leaders and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the late politician. Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Suresh Gopi, and many other actors and technicians from the film field expressed their grief at the passing of the politician.

Other than the aforementioned names, many other stars from the Malayalam film industry expressed their sorrow and grief at the passing of Oommen Chandy. The former Kerala Chief Minister is survived by his wife, Mariamma, and their three children, Achu Oommen, Maria Oommen, and Chandy Oommen.

Celebrities express their grief over the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

Dulquer Salmaan condoled Oommen Chandy’s demise and put up a story on his Instagram remembering him. Along with a picture of the late politician, Dulquer wrote, "Loss of a true legend!" Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to Instagram and offered condolences. Many other celebrities, like Tovino Thomas and Suresh Gopi, also took to their social media handles to express their grief over the death of Oommen Chandy.

There is currently an outpouring of condolence messages across social media pertaining to the death of Oommen Chandy. The politician served as the Chief Minister of Kerala twice. The Kerala government has declared a public holiday today to mourn his passing. Shwetha Menon, Unni Mukundan, Vineeth, and Rachana Narayanankutty also took to social media to offer condolences.

Kunchacko Boban wrote on his social media that Oommen Chandy’s passing is a huge loss to the people of Kerala and also a personal loss to him. The actor wrote, "............ Oommen Chandy Sir ............The person at the forefront among the most popular leaders in Kerala politics.A personality that can be said undoubtedly as synonym for selflessness in public and personal life. His demise is a huge loss to the people of Kerala and to me personally. My family and I join the family in prayer for the pain of this loss!!"

