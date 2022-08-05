Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Hanu Raghavapudi get teary eyed after watching Sita Ramam with fans
Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Hanu Raghavapudi get emotional after catching a show of their romantic entertainer in Hyderabad.
The team of love saga Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and director Hanu Raghavapudi got teary eyed after catching a show of the film with the fans in Hyderabad. The protagonist and the leading lady can be seen hugging the filmmaker as they step out of the theatre.
