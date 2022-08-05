Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Hanu Raghavapudi get teary eyed after watching Sita Ramam with fans

The team of love saga Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and director Hanu Raghavapudi got teary eyed after catching a show of the film with the fans in Hyderabad. The protagonist and the leading lady can be seen hugging the filmmaker as they step out of the theatre.

Check out the video below:

Also Read: Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Fans hail Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry; Say 'classic lovestory feels'