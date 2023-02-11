Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya catch up with their boys for a weekend dinner; See PIC

Dulquer Salmaan and Naga Chaitanya, who are college friends, caught up for dinner on the weekend. The actors along with their boys gathered for a fun night and dinner. The handsome hunks posed for a pic together with their friends and it's going viral on the internet. A friend of Dulquer Salmaan and Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter and shared a pic from their dinner. The pic shows Chay, and DQ standing next to each other as they posed for a group with three others. While DQ opted for a classy all-black look, Chay kept it simple and casual in jeans, a tee, and a jacket.

Sharing the pic, the actors' friend wrote, "Not much in life beats dinner with chuddi buddies! So great to catch up with these boys all together after years…." Take a look at Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya's pic with friends here:



Naga Chaitanya and Dulquer Salmaan's friendship For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Dulquer Salmaan did their college education together in Chennai. The Malayalam actor has good friends circle in the film industry, as well. In fact, some of the big celebrities of other language industries like Vikram Prabhu, Rana Daggubati etc., are on the friend list of Dulquer Salmaan. Speaking about his bond with Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya once said, "I have known Dulquer since my Chennai days. Back then, we had so many conversations about automobiles and other topics but had no discussions about movies. I don’t think we both expected to be actors and end up on the same stage."

Professional front Naga Chaitanya joined hands with director Venkat Prabhu for his next titled Custody. Krithi Shetty is the female lead. Custody will be the first Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama of the actor. He will also mark his OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar's directorial web series Dhootha, which is touted to be a horror thriller. Dulquer Salmaan's next titled King Of Kotha is one of the most anticipated movies in the South. The much-awaited project is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead in the film. It is set for theatrical release for Onam this year.

