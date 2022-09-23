Dulquer Salmaan on how Mammootty faced criticisms: ‘I’ve heard stories of him being written off’

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with the promotions of his latest Bollywood film, Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The psychological crime thriller, which is helmed by R Balki, features Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles. The charming actor is now receiving rave reviews for his performance as Danny in the movie. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with the popular journalist Siddharth Kannan, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about how his father Mammootty faced criticism at the beginning of his career.

When Siddharth Kannan asked Dulquer if he has ever seen Mammootty’s experiences, where he felt the film was very good, but critics were being hard on his father. The actor replied that he was too young at that time to understand what his father was being criticised for. “I’ve heard stories of him being written off. So he tells me that - like if I read something hurtful and I’m upset – and he’s like, you know in the 80s there were people try to write me off, think he’s finished, and what not. I don’t know where those people are now.’ Like, critics also keep changing,” said Dulquer Salmaan.