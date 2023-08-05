Dulquer Salmaan pens a heartfelt note as Sita Ramam turns 1: ‘Finding films like this is a blessing in itself’

Dulquer Salmaan emerged as a National heartthrob with the massive success of the 2022-released period romantic drama, Sita Ramam. The movie, which is helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, came out as a breath of fresh air when Indian audiences were only getting to witness major star-driven spectacle films. Dulquer Salmaan played the titular character, Lieutenant Ram in the film. Popular actress Mrunal Thakur appeared in the role of Sita and made her Telugu cinema debut.

Dulquer Salmaan pens a heartfelt note on 1 year of Sita Ramam

The pan-Indian star, who is overwhelmed with all the love he received for his performance as Lieutenant Ram in Sita Ramam, took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note last the film completed 1 year of its release. "One year of this epic film. A film that refuses to end. Every day whichever part of the world I travel to, I meet people who share their love for the film. It's language no bar. Finding films like this is a blessing in itself. For it to become more than what you ever dreamed of is what we actors yearn for," wrote Dulquer Salmaan in his post.

Dulquer's special notes for Mrunal and others

In his Instagram post, the Sita Ramam actor added special notes for his leading lady Mrunal Thakur, director Hanu Raghavapudi, and the producers of the film. "Sita Garu, you brought back something from a bygone era. Your incredible portrayal of Sita Mahalakshmi is timeless. Try as you might they may never stop calling you Sita. Our friendship, mutual respect and our common love for cinema translated into what is so celebrated on screen," write Dulquer as he showered praises on his leading lady.

"I've forever got your back and will always root for you and your films," added the actor. Mrunal Thakur, who is overwhelmed by her leading man's lovely gesture, took to his Instagram handle and commented: "So beautifully written! I’m crying..."

About Sita Ramam

The period romantic drama narrated the epic love story of Lieutenant Ram, an orphaned Indian army officer, and Sita Mahalakshmi aka Princess Noorjehan, a lovely yet mysterious young woman. Along with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial featured a stellar star cast including Sumanth, Rashmika Mandanna, Sachin Khedekar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sunil, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, and many others in the pivotal roles. Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the songs and original score for Sita Ramam, which is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

