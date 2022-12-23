Dulquer Salmaan pens a lovely note for wifey Amaal on their anniversary: ‘I don’t know where the time went’
Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amaal celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on December 22, Thursday. The actor wished his lovely wife on the occasion with a sweet post.
Dulquer Salmaan, the popular pan-Indian star is going through an excellent phase in both his personal and professional life. The versatile actor is on a high in his career with back-to-back successful outings. When it comes to the personal front, Dulquer Salmaan is happily married to Amaal Sufiya, and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. On December 22, Thursday, Dulquer and Amaal celebrated 11 years of togetherness, and the actor wished his wife on social media with a lovely post.
Dulquer Salmaan's anniversary note for wifey Amaal
As usual, the Sita Ramam star took to his official social media handles and penned a heartfelt note for his lovely wife. Along with the long note, Dulquer Salmaan also shared some unseen pictures with Amaal Sufiya. "Super late post ! But you know today's been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it’s not on the gram?" wrote the actor. "
"Happy Eleven Years Am! I don’t know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house. When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else’s story. But here we are now. Writing our own," added Dulquer Salmaan. "To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delay these posts each year. Here’s to us!" he concluded.
Dulquer Salmaan's work front
The talented star earned immense love for his stellar performance as Lieutenant Ram in Sita Ramam, the multi-lingual romantic drama which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in his acting career. The movie, which features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, is helmed by Hanu Ravippudi. Later, he once again earned rave reviews for his performance as Dany in Chup: Revenge of The Artist.
Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with his ambitious project King Of Kotha, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller. The movie, which is helmed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, features a stellar star cast including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Samyuktha Menon, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, and others in key roles. The project, which is set to have a pan-Indian release in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, is jointly bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios.
ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan reveals the best quality of his wife Amaal: ‘She does not sugarcoat things’
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her first l... Read more