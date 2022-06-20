Dulquer Salmaan pens a birthday wish for Hey Sinamika co-star Kajal Aggarwal: May this year be the best yet

New Mommy Kajal Aggarwal turned 37 years old yesterday. On her special day, Dulquer Salmaan penned a beautiful birthday wish for his Hey Sinamika co-star. The Salute actor wrote on Instagram "Wishing you a very happy birthday Kajal! This year is already special may it be the best yet. Lots of love to you Gautam and Neil."

Earlier, the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh wished the birthday star with the following words, "Wishing you and your family a gorgeous year ahead. Special hugs to Neil." Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna tweeted, "Wish you all things wonderful @MsKajalAggarwal...May the coming year be the best one yet! Happy birthday." Many others also wished the new mom on her birthday.

Check out the post below:

Kajal Aggarwal shares some sneak peeks from her pre-birthday celebrations with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She dropped a few mesmerizing pictures on the photo sharing app relishing exquisite delicacies and drinks during her birthday dinner date with hubby. She donned a printed halter-neck dress, paired with delicate accessories. "#prebirthdaydinnerdate," was the caption of the post.

The star is enjoying a wonderful phase of her life right now, and her Instagram handle proves the same. She welcomed her first child, a baby boy Neil on the 19th of April, and since then she has been posting some super adorable photos with her little munchkin. The netizens give a lot of love to every post of the Naayak actress.

Now coming to her work, Kajal Aggarwal has taken a small break from films to enjoy quality time with her little one. The actress last appeared on the silver screens with the romantic tale, Hey Sinamika. With Dulquer Salmaan, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, the drama came to the cinema halls on 3rd March this year. Her fans now eagerly await the announcement of her next project.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh sends special hugs to Neil on Kajal Aggarwal's birthday; 'Meet us soon' replies the actress