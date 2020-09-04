Dulquer Salmaan pens a heartfelt note for his wife Amaal Sufiya on her birthday & it will melt your hearts

Dulquer Salmaan's post sees him posing alongside his wife Amaal Sufiya and his birthday wish for his wife will surely melt your hearts.

The Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a heartwarming post for his wife's birthday on his Instagram account. The actor wrote in his Instagram post, "Wishing you the happiest birthday my Am !! The best thing that happened from the lockdown is the time we got to spend, especially you me and marie. Times ill cherish for life. From our favourite shows to playing roles in Marie’s fairy tales it’s been as special as could be. Thank you for being my rock. And for giving me M. Happy happy birthday again baby." The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts and his latest post will surely melt your hearts.

Dulquer Salmaan's post sees him posing alongside his wife, Amaal Sufiya. Both look very stylish in their respective outfits. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in the upcoming film called Kurup. The film is touted to be a gangster drama. The actor's first look poster from the highly anticipated flick looks very intriguing and the fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the film's release.

Check out the post:

The actor is seen in a retro avatar with sunglasses in the first look poster of the film. The fans and film audiences gave Kurup's first look a thundering response. Now, eyes are on the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan starrer as the film will see the lead star in a very interesting and a challenging role.

Credits :instagram

