Dulquer Salmaan pens heartwarming birthday note for Fahadh Faasil: We watch you shine with pride and love

Malayalam heartthrob Fahadh Faasil has turned 39-year-old today, August 8 and the actor has received special birthday wishes from his wife Nazriya Nazim, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan. Recalling the good old days and sending best wishes on his birthday, Dulquer Salmaan has penned a sweet birthday note for Fahadh Faasil.

Sharing a photo from the sets of Bangalore Days, he wrote, "Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Shanu !! We really need to take more photos together. You’ve had an incredible year with amazing films and performances and we watch you shine with pride and love !! Keep scaling greater heights and we wish you and nachu the best of health and happiness !!."

Take a look:

While calling him by the nickname 'Shanu', Prithviraj Sukumaran has penned a short and sweet birthday note for his bestie Fahadh Faasil. He wrote, "Happy birthday Shanu! May you continue to discover your craft and be as awesome an artist as you are forever! #fahadfazil (sic)."

Happy birthday Shanu! May you continue to discover your craft and be as awesome an artist as you are forever! #FahadFazil pic.twitter.com/0CIx2wZU9H — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 7, 2021

On the other hand, wife and actor Nazriya Nazim shared a cute selfie of them together and wrote, "Nazriya Nazim wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who likes to always be in out of focus ! Hope all ur dreams come true Shanu ! To the most kind one I know ..Happy happy birthday."

Here's wishing FaFa a very Happy Birthday!