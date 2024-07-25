Dulquer Salmaan pens heartwarming note as his first Hindi music Heeriye turns one; shares VIDEO

Heeriye, featuring Jasleen Royal and Dulquer Salmaan, continues to impress audiences with its sweet melody. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal, this track has remained a chartbuster. The soulful tune exudes pure love, giving it a timeless quality. As the song celebrates its first anniversary, both the singer and Dulquer Salmaan have shared heartwarming notes of gratitude.

Jasleen Royal and Dulquer Salmaan celebrate one year of Heeriye

Jasleen Royal and Dulquer Salmaan in a joint post on Instagram penned a heartfelt note for their fans who showered love on their song Heeriye. They wrote, "1 year ago on this day, OUR #Heeriye became YOURS. The love and response we got from you has been unmatched and we truly can't thank you all enough. Heeriye will always be special and the closest to our hearts. Watching you all dance, sing, and celebrate your life's moments with HEERIYE has made it even more wholesome for us. Grateful and touched beyond words. #TeamHeeriye."

Just like them, this soul-stirring romantic song will always be closest to every fan’s heart as well.

Heeriye music video

In the music video, Jasleen Royal is shown sitting on the beach, engrossed in a book, possibly about Heer-Ranjha. Suddenly, Dulquer Salmaan, dressed in black and riding a white horse, appears on the beach as if emerging from another dimension. Jasleen takes him home, offers him clothes to change into, and they spend quality time together.

Towards the end of the video, Dulquer notices the sand quickly running out of an hourglass. He returns to the beach to go back to his dimension. However, Jasleen, now Heer, rides the white horse and stops him from leaving, bringing the story to a full circle.

Dulquer Salmaan work front

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the film King of Kotha, which also marked his debut as a producer. The film featured actors like Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, and Gokul Suresh. He also appeared in the Netflix series Guns N Gulaabs earning appreciation for her natural acting skills. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of Lucky Bhaskar, scheduled to hit the theaters on September 7.

