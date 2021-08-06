Dulquer Salmaan pens his heart out as father Mammootty completes 50 years in the film industry; See PHOTOS

The Malayalam Megastar Mammootty is celebrating his 50 years of completion in the film industry, today, on August 6. To celebrate this happy occasion, Dulquer Salmaan penned a heartfelt note for his 'OG dad' with priceless pictures. The actor also said that every day, he counts his blessings as he gets to see, touch, and hold the man outside of celluloid.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and penned his heart out as his dad completes 50 years in the film industry with priceless vintage pictures. The actor wrote a long note of his father's dream to be an actor, his dedication, his love for fans, and everything. He wrote, "50 years of being an actor. Of dreaming big and never giving up. Still dreaming bigger. Of being better every day. Never being satiated. Of never tiring. Of forever being hungry to play the next great character. Forever striving to find the next great film. Of wanting to be known more as an actor than a megastar. Of loving cinema and the craft more than any actor, I’ve met. Of inspiring millions. Of influencing generations. Of leading only by example. Of sticking to your morals and traditions irrespective of the times. Of being a stickler for quality. Of upholding relationships. Of being virtuous. Of valuing integrity. Of never taking short cuts. Of being the gold standard. Of running your own race. Of being a real life hero."

Read the full note here and also look at the photos here:

Mammootty is one of the finest actors, who enjoys a massive fan base all over the world and is fondly called Mammukka. He made his acting debut in 1971 with Anubhavangal Paalichakal. Mammootty is one of the handsome actors, who didn't age a day and Dulquer Salmaan is following the footsteps of his dad and is paving a niche for himself.

