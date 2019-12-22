Dulquer Salmaan pens a romantic note for wife Amaal on their 8th wedding anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of him with wife Amaal. The dashing star penned a romantic note on the occasion of their 8th wedding anniversary.

One of the adorable couples in the Malayalam film industry, Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya entered the wedlock on December 22, 2011. The couple, who is married for 8 years now is setting major relationship goals with each passing day and we just can't get enough of their cute chemistry. The most stylish couple in the South cinema celebrates 8 years of their blissful marriage today and DQ wished his wife with a heartwarming message ever on Instagram.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of him with wife Amaal. The dashing star penned a romantic note on the occasion of their 8th wedding anniversary. He wrote, "8 years ?!!! Who woulda thunk ? Thanks for putting up with me for so long ! For being Am. For being mamma. For being Ammayi. For being Amu. Love you to the moon and back. You make me want to be the best version of myself."

The Dulquer and Amaal are proud parents to a baby girl, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, who was born on May 5, 2017.

On the professional front, Dulquer, who was last seen in Bollywood film The Zoya Factor, is busy with the shooting of his next Malayalam film, Kurup. The film also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne. The story of the much-anticipated film is based on the true story of Kerala's 'most wanted criminal' Sukumara Kurup.

