Dulquer Salmaan to play the lead actor in a Tollywood movie? Find out

Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in Tollywood movie Kanulu Kanulanu Dochaayante, is in talks with a Tollywood director to make a comback to the Telugu industry.

Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma's Tamil action-drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was released to Tollywood audience as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochaayante. The film hit the big screens last month and netizens took over Twitter and showered the microblogging site with positive reviews about the film. Directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy, the film had Dulquer Salmaan playing the role of Siddharth, a techie, who falls in love with a freelancer, played by Ritu Varma.

After the film’s tremendous success, it looks like Dulquer is looking to make a come-back to the Tollywood industry. According to a report in 123Telugu, the actor has been in talks with director Hanu Raghavapudi, whose Padi Padi Leche Manasu was one of the mega hits of Tollywood. The report states that various stories were discussed and Dulquer has okayed a story. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Dulquer stole the hearts of Tollywood audience with his performance as Gemini Ganesan in the biopic of late actor Savithri. Titled Mahanati, the film had Keerthy Suresh as Savithri. His recent film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual had music by Masala Coffee music band and background score by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. The film also had renowned director Gautham Vasudev Menon in an important. Dulquer has also been roped in to play the hero in dance director Brindha’s directorial debut, Hey Sinamika.

