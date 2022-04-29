Dulquer Salmaan plays it cool in tie-dye shirt in photos clicked by Mammootty: Knees are wobbly cause it’s him
Mollywood's Megastar Mammootty turns photographer yet again, but this time for his son Dulquer Salmaan.
Dulquer Salmaan, after a very long time, treats us with some uber-cool photos of him in a tie-dye shirt and subtle beard look. However, the best part of the photos is they are clicked by Megastar and DQ's father Mammootty. Sharing the photos on IG, Dulquer wrote, "And your knees are wobbly cause it’s him behind the Lens."
Credits: Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!