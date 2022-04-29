Dulquer Salmaan plays it cool in tie-dye shirt in photos clicked by Mammootty: Knees are wobbly cause it’s him

Mollywood's Megastar Mammootty turns photographer yet again, but this time for his son Dulquer Salmaan.

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:17 PM IST  |  4.4K
Dulquer Salmaan, after a very long time, treats us with some uber-cool photos of him in a tie-dye shirt and subtle beard look. However, the best part of the photos is they are clicked by Megastar and DQ's father Mammootty. Sharing the photos on IG, Dulquer wrote, "And your knees are wobbly cause it’s him behind the Lens." 

