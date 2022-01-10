Dulquer Salmaan poses as Aravind Karunakaran; Shares latest still from Rosshan Andrrews’ Salute

Dulquer Salmaan has shared the latest still from his upcoming film Salute. The actor shared a still posing as the cop Aravind Karunakaran and wrote “Aravind Karunakaran. Sub Inspector. Fist Clencher. Bullet rider. Crime Solver. Conflicted Brother. #Salute #StoleThisIdeaFromSenior #GotYoback #comininhot”. Dulquer Salman will be seen in Khakhi for the first time in his latest venture directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

The project has been financed by the star himself under his home banner Wayfarer Films. The film stars Cocktail fame Diana Penty as the female lead and will also see Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar and Ganapathi S Poduval playing pivotal parts along with others. Aslam K. Puraiyil has done the cinematographer for the project and Jakes Bejoy has composed the background score. It will be out in theatres on 14 January.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan will also be a part of Brinda’s upcoming directorial project, Hey Sinamika. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Hey Sinamika talks about a husband and wife, played by Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. After 5 years of marriage, the wife is exhausted with her stay at home husband and wants a divorce. Jointly financed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, the film will be releasing in theatres on 25 February.

