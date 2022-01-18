Dulquer Salmaan posts BTS video to celebrate Achamillai milestone; calls himself Ghajini while recalling steps

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS dance video of him while rehearsing for the Achamillai song. The actor also mentioned that he becomes Ghajini when it comes to remembering steps. The song has surely raised curiosity and fans can't wait to watch the full video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dulquer wrote, "3M in 3 Days !! Whattttt ??Here’s a video of our rehearsals for #AchamillaiAchamillai ! Big thanks to @brinda_gopal for editing this so nicely covering up my mistakes. I tend to go all Ghajini when it comes to remembering my steps. #embracingmyinnerMJ #whycantmybrainprocesssteps #goofupsbelike #lovethischoreo #provingtoMherdadcandance #givingitmyall."

This is the actor’s first Tamil number. The lyrics for this upbeat track have been penned by Madhan Karky.

Touted to be a romantic comedy, Hey Sinamika is directed by Brindha Gopal and stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. The story is about a couple where the wife cannot stand her stay at home husband anymore and is looking to divorce him.