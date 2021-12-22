Dulquer Salmaan proves he's the husband of the year as he pens an anniversary note for wife Amaal Sufiya

Dulquer Salmaan, who tied the knot with Amaal Sufiya on December 22, 2011, celebrates their 10th wedding anniversary today. The handsome hunk of Mollywood has wished his ladylove on this special day we a long note saying, "We are still discovering new lands and there’s so much more to see."

Sharing a few adorable photos of them together (we cannot get enough of the 3rd picture), DQ wrote, "A decade of us. Of setting sail together as twenty somethings. With no direction and just the wind to lead us. Most times riding the waves that come at us. Shooting the breeze together. Holding each other tight during squalls. Finding our zen during dead calms. Creating life. That becoming our lives. Now we have a compass and an anchor. Together through various ports of call our voyage continues. We are still discovering new lands and there’s so much more to see. A decade later our vessel is stronger. The sails stand tall. With our angel safely on crows nest. Port or starboard I know we’ll figure it out together. Shipmates forever."

One of the most gorgeous couples, Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya got married in 2011 and have a daughter named Maryam. Check out DQ's post below:

Dulquer Salmaan never shies away from expressing his love for his wife Amaal on social media. The doting husband proves to be a pure gentleman yet again..

Congratulations to Dulquer and Amaal for completing 10 years of blissful marriage!

