Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna & Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam to release worldwide on August 5

Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna & Mrunal Thakur's upcoming romantic film Sita Ramam is one of the most anticipated films in the South. The actor took to his social media handle and announced that the film will release worldwide on August 5. He also shared a new poster and penned a note as he announced the release details.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "An epic story. A film that felt like we stepped into a dream. Time travelling to a glorious era rich in colours, sights and sounds. This is a love letter from the pages of history delivering soon to theatres near you…#SitaRamam."

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this romantic drama against the backdrop of war follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna will also be playing a very significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam. Sita Ramam is the Hey Sinamika actor’s second Tollywood film after the 2018 biopic, Mahanti, which was a blockbuster hit.

Backed by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj will also essay secondary roles in Sita Ramam. The film will feature camerawork by PS Vinod and Vishal Chandrasekhar is rendering the music.

Recently, the first single titled Oh Sita Hey Rama was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and received a great response from the audiences. The soothing melody sung by SP Charan and Ramya Behara is winning hearts and also narrates the beautiful love story of the lead actors.

