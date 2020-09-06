  1. Home
Dulquer Salmaan REACTS to father Mammootty's workout photos that created storm: We were like OMG

Not only fans but even megastar's family was surprised by his shocking transformation. Dulquer Salmaan recently in an interview opened about family's reaction to Mammootty's viral photos.
Malayalam star Mammootty took social media by storm recently with his post workout selfies. The 68-year-old shared two pictures on Instagram with a humour-filled caption. “Work at Home! Work from Home! Home Work! No other Work So Work Out!,” the actor wrote. Mammootty left everyone stunned and set major fitness goals with his workout mirror selfies. Well, not only fans even megastar's family was surprised. Dulquer Salmaan recently in an interview opened about family's reaction to Mammootty's viral photos. 

"Actually when he clicked that picture, he showed it to us and for a second we were like 'OMG you look so good'. He is consistently training and has always been good about his fitness, gym and diet. My mom, wife, sister, all the family members were surprised how good he looked and we thought he should post it. But we didn't know it would create a storm and everybody, across the industry reached out to him. It was great to see him being loved so much even for a picture and it was more like a film release," Dulquer Salmaan opened up about the same in an interview with The Quint. 

On the work front, Mammootty will be seen next in Jofin T Chacko’s Priest. The film was scheduled to release on July 31, 2020, but has been postponed due to pandemic. He also has another project with director Vysakh titled New York.

