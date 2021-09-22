Dulquer Salmaan REACTS to rumors of Prithiviraj's cameo in Kurup; Requests to stop propagating the information

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing an intense and never-seen-before role in the upcoming film, Kurup. The film is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. There's a huge buzz among the moviegoers to know what's next in store. There are also rumours about the film's release date to cameos in Dulquer Salmaan starrer. However, DQ has rubbished the news stating he will announce it at the right time.

A few reports state Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing a special cameo in the film. However, DQ has penned a long note requesting everyone to stop propagating the information. DQ wrote, "It is encouraging to see the buzz around Kurup and I'm really excited to bring the movie to you guys soon. However, there is a lot of fake information going around right now. When the time is right, you will get to watch the film and witness first hand who are doing cameos in Kurup."

He further wrote, "However, right now whatever is being spread is not true and I would sincerely request you to stop propagating this information. It isn't fair to the fans to have expectations and for us to disappointment."

Take a look:

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the title role, the film has Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Bajpayee, and Maya Menon in the supporting roles. The music for the film is by Sushin Shyam.

