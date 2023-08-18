Dulquer Salmaan reacts to King Of Kotha's comparison with Allu Arjun's Pushpa: 'We are not trying to...'

Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha, set in a fictional town, is about larger-than-life battles, personal struggles, and the unwavering pursuit of power. The film is set to release on August 25th. During a promotional event in Chennai, Dulquer Salmaan was asked about how the film's vibe is similar to Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. To this, DQ with his soft demeanor replied and said he would like to take it as a compliment but further clarified they are not trying to imitate.

"There is no influence as such. I do love Bunny a lot as an actor and a performer. But this film was with us since 2019. I think even as far as maybe three years ago they had put out a character sketch. So we kind of had that plan in our minds. But I have heard this and in some way, it is a compliment but we are not trying to imitate or copy. I hope it does what Pushpa did," said Dulquer Salmaan during the press meet in Chennai.

For Pushpa, Allu Arjun sported a thick beard and rugged avatar. The film is directed by Sukumar. Interestingly, AA will be seen in a similar look in the part of the hit franchise.

Talking about King Of Kotha, Dulquer Salmaan recently called it an extraordinary journey. He said it is the film's rich characters, intricate story and grand production scale set that this film apart.

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, King Of Kotha also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Nyla Usha and Gokul Suresh in pivotal roles. As the trailer has set the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience, the film is slated to release this Onam, on 24th August 2023.

