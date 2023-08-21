Dulquer Salmaan recalls an older woman touching him inappropriately; Says 'It was awkward and bizarre'

Dulquer Salmaan is currently on a promotional spree as he is promoting two releases back-to-back. His web series, Guns and Gulaabs with Raj-DK, has already been released to favorable response, while his Malayalam film King of Kotha is nearing its release. As he has had continuous releases, the actor has been giving a lot of interviews lately. In one such interview, Dulquer recalled an incident when someone inappropriately touched him.

Dulquer Salmaan reveals that he was once inappropriately touched by an older woman

In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Dulquer was asked about the weird interactions that he has had with fans. That is when the actor proceeded to reveal the incident when an older woman inappropriately touched him.

The Bangalore Days actor initially shared an incident when he was kissed on the cheek without his consent while posing for pictures. "An older woman, while taking pictures, had sneaked a peck on my cheek. Not very appropriate, but I am not even looking there; I am posing for the picture, and suddenly there's a peck. Sometimes it catches you by surprise," revealed Dulquer.

Dulquer also shared another incident that he was taken aback by. He said, "An older lady—I don’t know why—and it was very awkward and very bizarre. Like she squeezed, and I was in pain. I don’t think it was that kind of a grab; I don’t know what, and she was way older. I don’t know what it meant, and I was on stage, and a lot of people were standing there, and I was like, Aunty, please come and stand here’. I held her."

The actor further elaborated on the incident and stated, "A lot of times, people don’t know where to keep their hands. Sometimes it is on your behind. But this was... in the pictures, I was trying to smile and I was wondering what is happening, and I didn’t know how to get out of it."

Dulquer Salmaan further stated that he has no idea and no answer to why people do such things. In a candid conversion, the Kurup actor revealed that all he knows from these experiences is the pain that he went through when such incidents happened to him.

