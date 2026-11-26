Dulquer Salmaan recently made his way to theatres with the feel-good drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni. As the film has emerged as a sleeper hit, the actor opened up about his position in the industry, describing himself as not being a ‘bankable star’ and even drawing a comparison with Salman Khan.

Dulquer Salmaan calls himself out for not being ‘enough’

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Dulquer discussed Salman Khan 's immense commercial pull and how the superstar's presence alone is enough to draw audiences to theatres. He said, “His films will open big and will have a long run. He has that kind of following. That is a very rare case achieved over many years and decades of work.”

Elaborating on the subject, the actor added, “If I ever attempt something of a budget in some way, in my head I am also thinking this should land safely for my producers and stuff. I don't think I am enough to make a film bankable. I think it needs more, including substance and some amount of 'truth or honesty.'”

Additionally, Dulquer Salmaan spoke about his father and Malayalam superstar Mammootty's ability to move effortlessly between commercial entertainers and content-driven projects. He acknowledged that his father's career serves as an example of how an actor can excel across different genres.

However, he admitted that commercial cinema is something he finds intimidating and that mastering it would be a "big mountain" for him to climb.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in the lead role in the feel-good drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara , directed by Pavan Sadineni. Co-starring Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan, the film also features Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nassar, Praveen, and others in pivotal roles.

The film follows Kalpana, a young village girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut. However, she is forced to marry Krishna, a middle-class mechanic who eventually becomes her biggest supporter. Despite his modest circumstances, he does everything in his power to help her pursue her dreams and build the life she has always envisioned.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to star alongside Pooja Hegde in the romantic film Sri Sri. Moreover, Dulquer has confirmed that he will collaborate with debutant Karthikeyan Velappan, a former assistant of Atlee, for an upcoming film titled Goli.

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