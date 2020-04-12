Dulquer Salmaan REVEALS his love story with Amal Sufiya and how he approached her for first coffee date

Thought it was an arranged marriage for Dulquer Salmaan, the actor took all the efforts to impress his ladylove. During a recent interview, Dulquer revealed that it was his friends and family, who suggested the name of one of his schoolmates.

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is happily married to architect Amal Sufiya and their love story is one of our favourites. They are proud parents to a beautiful princess named Maryam Ameerah Salman. Dulquer Salmaan is a doting father and a loveable husband, who makes sure to express his love for his family on social media. Thought it was an arranged marriage for Dulquer, the actor took all the efforts to impress his ladylove. During a recent interview, Dulquer revealed that it was his friends and family, who suggested the name of one of his schoolmates and later, he started noticing the girl himself.

Dulquer said, "My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine. Now, it so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show. Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her.”

Revealing the most cutest moment when he approached Amal for a first coffee date and revealed it to his parents, Dulquer in an interview with DC added, "I informed my parents about this girl. Both the families met and connected immediately. So I can say it is a love-cum-arranged marriage."

On the work front, Dulquer was last seen in Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike.

DQ will be seen playing a notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup in the upcoming film, Kurup.

He will also be seen in Hey Sinamika with actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is touted to be a breezy romantic entertainer and it will be shot in Chennai.

​

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Deccan Chronicle

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More