Dulquer Salmaan REVEALS how he spends time away from daughter Maryam; Mammootty shares a cute pic of princess

Dulequer Salmaan in a long birthday post for his daughter said, 'you're a joy and blessing' as he shared how Maryam was happiest despite not being around her friends on 4th birthday.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal's daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan turned 4 on May 5 and the little munchkin was showered with immense love on social media. Nazriya Fahadh, Tovino Thomas and other celebs from the Malayalam industry also wished Dulquer's daughter on her 4th birthday. This year again, it was a lockdown birthday celebration away from her friends but still, Maryam was one happiest little girl. Doting father Dulquer Salmaan took to social media and penned a lovely note for his princess.

Revealing about how he spends time away from his daughter while shooting for the films, DQ, says, "We should make these pictures an annual thing. What say Marie ? My favourite thing to do whenever I am away, is to look at every single photo I have of yours from the time you were born. It’s the only way papa can make it through the time he spends away from you. Of all those these always have a special place in my heart."

DQ further says, 'you're a joy and blessing' as he shares how Maryam was happiest despite not being around her friends on 4th birthday. "It’s another lockdown birthday for you. And this time you had no friends over. Still you were the happiest little girl. May Allah always ensure you’re happy and smiling just as you are. We your family could ask for nothing more. You’re our joy and blessing. Our smiles and our laughter," the Bangalore Days actor wrote.

Grandfather and superstar Mammootty also wished the little precious member of their family. He wrote, "Happy 4th birthday to my princess."

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam turns 4: Here are the father and daughter's priceless moments

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×