  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan reveals how the loss of a tooth made sure he gets the perfect smile

The OK Kanmani star said that during a mock fight his uncle, he lost his tooth which was giving him a lot of trouble and made him feel very conscious about the way he looked and smiled.
9340 reads Mumbai
Dulquer Salmaan reveals how the loss of a tooth made sure he gets the perfect smileDulquer Salmaan reveals how the loss of a tooth made sure he gets the perfect smile
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Mahanati actor Dulquer Salmaan has been winning hearts with his stellar performances. The actor is one of the most charming leading men in the south film industry. The actor made a very interesting revelation about his smile. The Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor Dulquer Salmaan reportedly said that his charming smile was a result of a lost tooth. The OK Kanmani star said that during a mock fight his uncle, he lost his tooth which was giving him a lot of trouble and made him feel very conscious about the way he looked and smiled.

The actor reveals that due to a troublesome tooth he had a very tough time during his teenage days. Now, his fans and followers now the real truth behind his mesmerising smile. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in the highly anticipated film called Kurup. The film is expected to be a gangster drama based on the life of a real-life gangster. The actor Dulquer Salmaan who has done successful films in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi featured in films like Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Varane Avashyamund, The Zoya Factor and Comrade in America.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see Dulquer Salmaan on the big screen. The actor's look from Kurup was leaked online, and the fans just could not stop talking about the film. Many fans shared the pictures on their respective social media handles. The leaked pictures hint that the film has a retro theme.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh's throwback PHOTO at the Mahanati success bash is winning hearts)

Credits :timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement