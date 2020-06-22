Dulquer Salmaan reveals how the loss of a tooth made sure he gets the perfect smile

The OK Kanmani star said that during a mock fight his uncle, he lost his tooth which was giving him a lot of trouble and made him feel very conscious about the way he looked and smiled.

The Mahanati actor Dulquer Salmaan has been winning hearts with his stellar performances. The actor is one of the most charming leading men in the south film industry. The actor made a very interesting revelation about his smile. The Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor Dulquer Salmaan reportedly said that his charming smile was a result of a lost tooth. The OK Kanmani star said that during a mock fight his uncle, he lost his tooth which was giving him a lot of trouble and made him feel very conscious about the way he looked and smiled.

The actor reveals that due to a troublesome tooth he had a very tough time during his teenage days. Now, his fans and followers now the real truth behind his mesmerising smile. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in the highly anticipated film called Kurup. The film is expected to be a gangster drama based on the life of a real-life gangster. The actor Dulquer Salmaan who has done successful films in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi featured in films like Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Varane Avashyamund, The Zoya Factor and Comrade in America.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see Dulquer Salmaan on the big screen. The actor's look from Kurup was leaked online, and the fans just could not stop talking about the film. Many fans shared the pictures on their respective social media handles. The leaked pictures hint that the film has a retro theme.

