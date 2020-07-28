Dulquer Salmaan REVEALS nail biting sneak peek of his upcoming film Kurup; Watch video

Dulquer’s sharp and dapper look in vintage costume is an eye-catcher. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup.

As Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 34th birthday today, the actor released a sneak peek video from his upcoming film Kurup. Sharing the video, the Mollywood’s sensational actor wrote on Twitter, “As we put the finishing touches on Kurup, here is a little sneak peek. I hope you guys like it. Thank you for all your love and wishes.” As fans were waiting for the video to be released, it took over the internet as soon as it surfaced online.

It looks like it is a pivotal moment in the film, as it shows Sukumara Kurup (played by Dulquer Salmaan) taking a life-changing decision. In the video, Kurup can be heard saying, “Going forward, I will be the one to decide who can see me. Be it kakhi (police) or khaddar (politicians).” Dulquer’s sharp and dapper look in vintage costume is an eye-catcher. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Prithviraj hosts party; Tovino Thomas, Kajal Aggarwal send wishes on Twitter

Apparently, the film will narrate an infamous crime, which has been in Malayalam pop culture for years. It should be noted that the story of the don has inspired two other Malayalam films namely, NH 47 and Pinneyum. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which was released earlier this year. In Mollywood, he was last seen in Varane Avashyamund. He also has in his kitty, a Kollywood film titled Hey Sinamika. The film will be directed by Brinda Master and it has Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads.

Check out the sneak peek here:

As we put the finishing touches on Kurup, here is a little sneak peek. I hope you guys like it. Thank you for all your love and wishes. #Kurup #Wayfarerfilms #MstarEntertainments https://t.co/0HJp2MQwIn — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×