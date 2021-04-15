Dulquer Salmaan reveals on singing his first Tamil song for Hey Sinamika; Says 'Truly blessed'

Director Brinda also shared on her Twitter space about how Dulquer Salmaan brought a unique energy to the song.

The heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan has once again left his fans amazed by turning singer for his upcoming Tamil film titled, Hey Sinamika. Yes, DQ took to his all social media accounts and revealed about the same. He shares, "Sang for the first time in tamizh for our beloved film #HeySinamika !! It’s a super cool and fun track ! Govind’s epic music, Madan sirs soulful lyrics & Brinda masters brilliant direction and choreo ! Truly blessed to get a song like this. Cannot wait for you all to watch the song as well as the film. It’s a film very very close to my heart."

Director Brinda also shared on her Twitter space about how Dulquer brought a unique energy to the song. "Happy to share Dulquer’s new avatar as a singer in Tamil. He’s brought in his unique energy to the song. We recorded the song in 45mins. He’s a true talent. Govind Vasantha’s magical music and Madan Karky’s beautiful lyrics. Can’t wait for you guys to see this song!" tweeted dance choreographer and director Brindha.

Replying to her, Dulquer Tweeted, "Awww thank you master !! It’s all your faith and trust ! Loved the song and loved singing it ! Love to #govindvasantha for the epic track and #madankarky for the soulful lyrics !"

Take a look:

The romantic comedy film written by Madhan Karky and directed by Brinda stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The film has music composed by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman, the venture began production in March 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×