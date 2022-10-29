Dulquer Salmaan reveals the best quality of his wife Amaal: ‘She does not sugarcoat things’

Dulquer Salmaan is going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with back-to-back blockbusters and some stellar performances. However, the pan-Indian star has made sure that he never gets trapped in a comfort zone. Dulquer Salmaan is constantly rediscovering himself, with characters that push his boundaries. The talented actor is also making a mark in the Malayalam film industry as a producer. He has been backing many promising and experimental films under his home banner, Wayfarer films.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview given to Masala.com Dulquer Salmaan opened up about his wife Amaal Salmaan and revealed her best quality. “My wife does not sugarcoat things. Amaal is the best critic because she has the right opinions on things, and keeps them real. I can always depend on her for that honesty.” revealed the proud husband. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan also revealed that their 5-year-old daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan inherited this quality from her mother, and is vocal about her likes and dislikes.

Dulquer Salmaan about the women in his life

In the interview, Dulquer Salmaan also opened up about the women in his life, and how they influenced him. “I’ve grown up around strong women. My father has always been a very busy actor, so I mainly grew up with my mom and sister. When I met Amaal, my wife, our family grew. I have my daughter now. And during the lockdown, our 90-year-old grandmother lived with us. I see all of them juggling so many things, on top of managing things outside the home. So, it is a women-centric household,” stated the Sita Ramam actor.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

The pan-Indian star is currently on a high with the massive success of his recent releases, Sita Ramam and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming action thriller King Of Kotha. The movie, which is helmed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, is getting released in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. He will also make his digital debut soon, with the upcoming Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs.

