Dulquer Salmaan, Rishab Shetty, RRR win big at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards; See PICS

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards of 2023, the prestigious film award ceremony that honours the finest talents of the Indian film industry, was held on February 20, Monday. The popular film awards ceremony was attended by some of the biggest names from both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. From the South cinema, many highly sought-after stars including Dulquer Salmaan, actor-director Rishab Shetty, and many others attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards ceremony, and won top honours for their contribution towards the film industry. Rishab Shetty wins top honours for his film Kantara

The actor-filmmaker, who earned worldwide recognition with his 2022-released blockbuster film Kantara, earned the award for the Most Promising Actor at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for his performance in the film. Rishab Shetty, who attended the awards ceremony in Mumbai on Monday night, looked his casual best in signature style, which included a black printed shirt and dhoti. He completed his look with bracelets and statement eyeglasses. After winning the award, Rishab posed before the paps, with his trophy. Check out Rishab Shetty's pictures below:

Dulquer Salmaan wins big The pan-Indian star won the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, for his performance in the 2022-released acclaimed Bollywood film, Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The R Balki directorial featured Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a florist, with a traumatic past in the film. The charming star, who attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Award ceremony, looked dapper in a black and grey jacket, which he paired with a black kurta and matching trousers and shoes. Check out Dulquer Salmaan's pictures below:

RRR is Film Of The Year The SS Rajamouli directorial, which earned immense love from the audiences, won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the Film Of The Year. This is yet another massive honour for RRR, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Now, the latest updates suggest that RRR is getting a sequel very soon.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas makes a surprise visit to meet Dulquer Salmaan on sets of King Of Kotha; See viral PICS