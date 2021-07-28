Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday CDP goes viral with a stylish look of the star; Check out the PIC

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the few stars who is truly Pan-India. The multi-regional actor has done successful films in languages and industries including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Dulquer is nearly a decade into his career and has amassed a strong fan following around the country by being a part of fantastic films including ‘Ustad Hotel’, ‘Charlie’, ‘Comrade in America’, ‘Solo’, and ‘Karwaan’ amongst others. He started his journey in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam in ‘Ok Kanmani’ starring alongside Nithya Menon. The film was an immense success and has been remade into Hindi as well by the name of ‘Ok Jaanu’ starring and .

One of Dulquer’s other films to have been remade in Tamil recently is Madhavan starrer ‘Maara’ which is based on ‘Charlie’. In the mass CDP, Dulquer is sitting in a car donning a mighty stylish look. He is wearing a suit with a beard and sunglasses in the picture. The CDP (Common Display Picture) is made to be put up by all Dulquer fans as a sign of respect for their favorite star’s birthday celebration. Dulquer has had a rare ability to adapt his performances and the character nuances in accordance with the language that his character speaks. He emerges with world-class performances in more than one language.

Take a look at the tweet:

Here is the CDP and Hashtag to celebrate Multi-talented Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday @dulQuer #HBDDearestDULQUER pic.twitter.com/o6zNWRCHDG — BARaju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) July 27, 2021

On the work front, Dulquer has several promising films lined up waiting for a release including Kurup and Salute amongst others. Dulquer is playing the role of a cop in Salute. Dulquer’s last screen appearance was a cameo performance in ‘Maniyarayile Ashokan’ in a cameo role. He was also the producer of the film.

