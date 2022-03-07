Dulquer Salmaan’s cop drama Salute opts for a direct OTT release

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming cop drama Salute will skip the theatrical release and will go for a direct OTT release. The date for the film's premiere is expected to be announced soon. The project which was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 14 on Pongal, got postponed numerous times and now the makers have decided on an OTT release.

