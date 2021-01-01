Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup: Makers REVEAL posters of the multi lingual gangster flick

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup.

Popular South star Dulquer Salmaan took to his Twitter space on Friday and revealed posters of his upcoming gangster flick Kurup in four languages. He also stated that the film will be based on India’s longest wanted fugitive and expressed his hope to release the film in theatres. Sharing the posters, Dulquer wished his fans and followers a happy new year.

He wrote, “Happy happy new year to all you lovely people from the entire team of #Kurup. Releasing across languages and telling the story of India’s longest wanted fugitive, this is a movie I am hoping all of you will get to watch in the theaters. Here’s to a brighter & more promising 2021.” Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup.

See his Tweet here:

Happy happy new year to all you lovely people from the entire team of #Kurup. Releasing across languages and telling the story of India’s longest wanted fugitive, this is a movie I am hoping all of you will get to watch in the theaters. Here’s to a brighter & more promising 2021. pic.twitter.com/ueU9kEnhR2 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) January 1, 2021

Also Read: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2: The Jeethu Joseph directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform; Watch teaser

According to initial reports, the film will narrate an infamous crime, which has been in Malayalam pop culture for years. It should be noted that the story of the don has inspired two other Malayalam films namely, NH 47 and Pinneyum. On Dulquer’s birthday, the makers released a sneak peek video of the film. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which was released earlier this year. In Mollywood, he was last seen in Varane Avashyamund. He also has in his kitty, a Kollywood film titled Hey Sinamika. The film will be directed by Brinda Master and it has Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×