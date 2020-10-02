Dulquer Salmaan’s messy hairdo in his latest post is making his fans fall in love with him all over again

Dulquer Salmaan's fans took to the comments section and expressed how awestruck they were with the actor’s new photo, so much so that the photo started going viral.

South star Dulquer Salmaan is a sensational actor who has never failed to make the headlines whenever he posts his photos on Instagram. Now, his latest post has received a lot of attention as he can be seen flaunting his messy yet flawless hair. His fans took to the comments section and expressed how awestruck they were with the actor’s new photo, so much so that the photo started going viral.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Tamil action-drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which was released to Tollywood audience as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The film turned out to be a huge hit and it had full shows until the lockdown was imposed. He has been roped in to play the lead actor in Brinda master’s directorial debut, Hey Sinamika.

He has a line up of Mollywood films in his kitty including Kurup, which will show him playing the role of Sukumara Kurup, a real-life underworld don. The film will narrate an infamous crime, which has been in Malayalam pop culture for years. It should be noted that the story of the don had inspired two other Malayalam films namely, NH 47 and Pinneyum. He also in his kitty, the yet to be titled film with Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is touted to be a period love story. Just like Mahanati, this film too will be a multi-lingual one and it will be released in three South Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

