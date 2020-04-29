Dulquer Salmaan’s note on his Karwaan co star Irrfan Khan’s demise will leave you in tears

Irrfan Khan Death News: Following the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, his co star from the movie Karwaan Dulquer Salmaan, posted a heartfelt message on social media.

Taking to his Twitter space, South star Dulquer Salmaan posted a heartfelt message on the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. He shared a photo on the micro blogging website along with the post. The post read, "You were this humongous talent, a living legend, an international movie star. And yet, you treated all of us on Karwaan and everyone you met, as equals. By some ease of your nature, you made us all feel like family.”

He added in the post, how Irrfan made him smile constantly during the shooting of Karwaan. He wrote, “You were kind, witty, charming, curious, inspired, compassionate and always fun. I observed you the entire time like a student and a fan. Thanks to you, all through shoot I had a constant smile plastered on my face. I laughed endlessly, struggled to keep a straight face, and so often stared at you in absolute awe. In return you always had that grin. That amused grin at the world. Almost like it surprised you at all times. It's how I'll always remember you.”

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's tweet below:

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday after battling an infection. He was treated in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. It is to be noted that he was receiving treatment for a tumour for since 2018. For the treatment, he went to London and underwent several procedures. He returned to Mumbai a few months ago.

