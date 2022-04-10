Dulquer Salmaan’s second Telugu project with Rashmika Mandanna titled ‘Sita Ramam’

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Apr 10, 2022 02:36 PM IST  |  8.8K
Dulquer Salmaan’s next titled ‘Sita Ramam’
Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Telugu project with Rashmika Mandanna has been titled Sita Ramam. This will be the Hey Sinamika actor's second Tollywood film after 2018 biopic, Mahanti.

Check out the poster below:

