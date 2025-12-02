Dulquer Salmaan says Bollywood industry demands actors to create a perception of big star: 'I wouldn’t find a chair to sit on'

Dulquer Salmaan was spotted in a roundtable interview alongside Rana Daggubati, Archana Kalpathi, and Vikramaditya Motwane. As the filmmakers talked about their recent works, DQ revealed how he and his team were pushed around in Hindi cinema, prompting him to create the façade of being a big star.

Dulquer Salmaan on being ‘pushed around’ in Hindi cinema

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Dulquer said, “When I did Hindi films here, the two people that I would come with and I would just get pushed around on sets. I had to create this illusion of being a big star; otherwise, I wouldn't find a chair to sit on.”

The actor added that he wasn't able to find a place behind the monitor because there were so many people. He explained that it was all about perception and that, apparently, if someone arrived in a fancy car with a lot of people, the perception would be that the person is a star. The OK Kanmani actor added that he feels sad that this is the case and remarked that his energy shouldn't go in that direction.

Emphasizing how the scale of the industry might be the main factor behind such instances, DQ added, “I just couldn't understand. I don't want to be mean to any industry, but I guess it's a cultural thing. Rana and I were discussing that the size of the Hindi industry is so massive, the number of theatres, markets, and so many states that speak the language and watch those films. We have just 1-2 states, and we think that we are a big deal. Maybe the size of the industry influences things.”

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in the lead role in the period mystery drama Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. Set in the 1950s in Madras (now Chennai), the film follows the story of TK Mahadevan, a superstar who is at odds with his mentor Ayya.

However, the superstar agrees to act in a film directed by his former mentor, only to supersede the entire production with his star power. The film takes a grim turn when the set becomes the site of a mystery after a person is found dead, with the lead cast and crew becoming central suspects.

Looking ahead, DQ will next appear in the actioner I'm Game, directed by RDX fame Nahas Hidhayath.

