Dulquer Salmaan says Deepika Padukone is like a Gulaab for him; Recalls his Om Shanti Om moment

It seems as if Dulquer Salmaan has been everywhere for the past few days. The reason is that the actor has two back-to-back releases coming up this very month. He has the web series Guns and Gulaabs, which has just been released and is also gearing up for the release of the Malayalam mass entertainer King of Kotha. He is also producing the latter.

Dulquer Salmaan reveals that he has been a fan of Deepika Padukone since her first film

During a promotional interview for Guns and Gulaabs, which he did with Roposo, Dulquer was asked to either give a gun or a gulaab to the mentioned celebrities. When the name of Deepika Padukone came up, the Charlie actor gave her a gulaab. Dulquer then proceeded to talk about the reason that he gave Deepika a gulaab and revealed the time when he saw her for the very first time.

"Gulaab, as she is like a Gulaab for me. I have been a huge fan of Deepika since Om Shanti Om, and I remember, back when I was working in Dubai, she was coming there for the premiere of Karthik Calling Karthik. I somehow managed to get tickets for the premiere, and I was standing on the sides of the red carpet, where I saw her for the first time in person. It was an Om Shanti Om moment for me," shared Dulquer.

During the live interview, the actor was also given the names of other actors, and he had to state whether he would give a gun or a gulaab to them. The actor also gave a gulaab to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Allu Arjun. On the other hand, Dulquer gave a gun to Rajnikanth.

The huge fan following that Dulquer enjoys is known to all. During the same interview, the actor was questioned about ever experiencing any crazy fan moments until now. Dulquer answered in the affirmative and said, " "I love all my fans; however, I always get anxious when I get followed by young fans on their bikes. It's very scary and not safe for them."

On the professional front, Dulquer has King of Kotha coming up next. The film is expected to push the boundaries of Malayalam cinema as far as mass cinema is concerned.

